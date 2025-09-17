Microsoft, OpenAI, other US firms herald Trump's UK visit With pledges

- Microsoft has agreed to spend $30 billion over four years on AI infrastructure and its existing business in the UK — in what the software company called its largest financial commitment to Britain. As part of the deal, it will build a supercomputer with more than 23,000 advanced graphics processing units, the chips used to power artificial intelligence software. It’s working in partnership with British data center company Nscale. The supercomputer will be housed at Nscale’s AI campus in Loughton near London.
- Nvidia said its technology will be part of an £11 billion investment in AI data centers inside and outside of the UK. It’s working with Nscale and CoreWeave Inc. on new facilities that will deploy 120,000 AI accelerator chips in the UK by 2026. Nscale is using Nvidia chips in its home country and other nations as part of a 300,000-chip-based computer build-out that the US company said will make it “a global infrastructure player.” Nvidia said that it’s investing in “accelerating the AI industrial revolution in the United Kingdom,” but declined to specify how much money it’s spending and in what manner.
- CoreWeave, which supplies data center capacity to companies like OpenAI, said it will invest £1.5 billion in the UK. It’s working with Nvidia and Scottish data center company DataVita Ltd. to put its technology in a DataVita-owned facility in Chapelhall. That data center, which runs on renewable energy, will deliver 31 megawatts of capacity and be online starting in the first quarter. CoreWeave’s spending comes on top of £1 billion the company is already investing in the UK at two sites — London Docklands and Crawley.
- Salesforce Inc., a seller of customer relationship software, said it will spend an additional $2 billion in the UK through 2030. That’s an extension of its five-year, $4 billion program announced in 2023.
- Earlier in the week, Alphabet Inc.’s Google said it would spend £5 billion over two years in the UK, including opening a data center in Hertfordshire.
- BlackRock Inc. said it will invest £500 million into data centers. The company’s CEO, Larry Fink, is joining Trump in the UK.
