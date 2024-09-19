Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Microsoft prez warns of possible meddling in final 48 hours of US elections

Microsoft prez warns of possible meddling in final 48 hours of US elections

Foreign actors already have been spreading manipulated videos and false posts to sow discord around the US presidential election

Brad Smith, Microsoft President
Microsoft Corp. President Brad Smith warned the danger of foreign interference in the US election. Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 7:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Emily Birnbaum and Oma Seddiq

Microsoft Corp. President Brad Smith warned the danger of foreign interference in the US election will surge in the final two days of the presidential campaign.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“The most perilous moment will come, I think, 48 hours before the election,” Smith told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday. 

Smith said that was the “lesson to be learned” from the Slovakian election last fall, in which fake audio of one of the top candidates circulated online days before the election. 

Foreign actors already have been spreading manipulated videos and false posts to sow discord around the US presidential election, Smith and other executives with the country’s largest tech companies testified. 

Smith said Microsoft earlier Wednesday had identified an “AI-enhanced” video from a Russian group showing Vice President Kamala Harris saying words she didn’t say at a recent rally.

More From This Section

Harris hits Trump's promise of mass deportations as former head rallies

X skirts Brazil ban and returns to some users with change to server access

China's failing US lobby playbook puts tech companies in jeopardy

Fed's bold move reshapes policy horizon for counterparts around the world

Walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon kill at least 14, injure 450 others


Groups from adversarial nations including Russia, China and Iran have spread false information and news reports about both Harris and Donald Trump’s campaigns, the executives said. 

The hearing featured testimony from Smith, Google parent Alphabet Inc.’s president and chief legal officer Kent Walker, and Nick Clegg, Meta Platforms Inc.’s president of global affairs. 

Those attacks are being shaped in part by new developments in artificial intelligence, Walker said.

“We are seeing some foreign state actors experimenting with generative AI to improve existing cyber attacks, like probing for vulnerabilities or creating spear phishing emails,” Walker said. “We see generative AI being used to more efficiently create fake websites, misleading news articles and robot social media posts.”


The Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, focused on foreign interference in US elections, comes on the heels of a Microsoft report that found Russian efforts to influence the US election have shifted to smearing Harris with doctored and misleading videos. Meta on Tuesday also announced it was banning Russian state media outlet Russia Today due to “foreign interference.” 

The Biden administration and the top tech companies stopped communicating about online threats to US elections over the past year as they waited for a ruling in Murthy v. Missouri, a case centered on whether it is constitutional for government officials to ask social media companies to take down certain posts. 

The US Supreme Court in June cleared the Biden administration to communicate freely with social media companies, an election-year ruling that bolstered the government’s ability to seek removal of what officials see as misinformation. The justices, voting 6-3, tossed out court-imposed restrictions on contacts by the White House and several federal agencies. 

Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, several times expressed frustration that Elon Musk’s X Corp. declined to send a representative to testify at the hearing. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Blackrock, Microsoft join hands to raise $30 billion for AI investments

Microsoft plans new $60 billion buyback, raises quarterly dividend 10%

Ms signs office AI deal with Vodafone, adds features to Excel, Outlook

Microsoft India buys another land in Pune for Rs 453 cr: Square Yards

Microsoft names former GE CFO Dybeck as operations chief amid AI push

Topics :MicrosoftUS election meddlingUS ElectionsUS presidential election

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story