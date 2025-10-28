Home / World News / Microsoft to retain 27% stake in OpenAI worth $135 bn after restructuring

Microsoft to retain 27% stake in OpenAI worth $135 bn after restructuring

Microsoft's new agreement with OpenAI follows its shift to a for-profit model under OpenAI Group PBC, redefining IP rights, AGI clauses and Azure service commitments

Microsoft logo, Microsoft
Prior to the recapitalisation and new funding rounds, Microsoft’s stake in OpenAI’s for-profit entity stood at 32.5 per cent(Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 11:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Microsoft will now hold a 27 per cent stake in OpenAI following a new definitive agreement between the two companies, the tech giants announced in a statement on Tuesday.
 
The deal, which marks a shift in their partnership, follows the restructuring of OpenAI into a for-profit company called OpenAI Group public benefit corporation (PBC). The OpenAI Foundation, its nonprofit entity, holds equity in the for-profit currently valued at approximately $130 billion, said Bret Taylor, chair of the OpenAI board of directors.
 
Under the agreement, Microsoft’s investment in the newly formed OpenAI Group PBC is valued at about $135 billion. Prior to the recapitalisation and new funding rounds, Microsoft’s stake in OpenAI’s for-profit entity stood at 32.5 per cent, the statement said.

Partnership and rights structure

Microsoft said the agreement preserves the “key elements” of their partnership, while allowing it to retain exclusive rights to OpenAI’s technology and Azure integration until the development of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). OpenAI defines AGI as AI systems that are generally smarter than humans.
 
However, the agreement also redefines several aspects of intellectual property (IP), product development and commercial collaboration.
 
Microsoft’s IP rights for models and products will continue through 2032, extending to post-AGI models subject to safety conditions, the statement said. “Once AGI is declared by OpenAI, that declaration will now be verified by an independent expert panel,” it added.
 
Microsoft’s research-related IP rights will remain until 2030 or AGI verification, whichever occurs first, excluding model architecture, weights, inference and fine-tuning code, and data-centre technology.

OpenAI’s flexibility and collaboration terms

Under the reworked deal, OpenAI also gains flexibility to work with third parties on both API and non-API products. However, API products developed with third parties will be exclusive to Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing platform. “Non-API products may be served on any cloud provider,” the statement said.
 
Similarly, Microsoft will have the freedom to independently pursue AGI alone or in partnership with third parties. “If Microsoft uses OpenAI’s IP to develop AGI prior to AGI being declared, the models will be subject to compute thresholds; those thresholds are significantly larger than the size of systems used to train leading models today,” the companies stated.
 
Microsoft’s IP rights now exclude OpenAI’s consumer hardware.

Azure commitments and financial terms

 
The agreement also noted that OpenAI has committed to purchase an additional $250 billion worth of Azure services. However, Microsoft will no longer hold the right of first refusal as its compute provider.
 
The new arrangement maintains the long-term collaboration between the two companies while granting both greater operational flexibility as they advance towards AGI development.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ford's enormous F-150 becomes unlikely part of Japan's efforts to woo Trump

12 people feared dead after small plane crashes in Kenya's Kwale region

Pakistan's Lahore chokes as toxic smog makes it world's most polluted city

UN report warns countries still far from meeting Paris climate goals

China's ageing society is creating a new workforce: The hospital companion

Topics :Artificial intelligenceMicrosoftOpenAIBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story