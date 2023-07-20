Microsoft's AI bet pays off, Nadella's windfall passes $1 bn on stock surge

Microsoft’s AI-driven rally has pushed its stock to new highs and nudged Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella's total windfall from the company past a gilded threshold of $1 billion. Nadella's boon includes all payouts he has collected from Microsoft that can be parsed from regulatory filings: equity grants, salary, bonuses and dividends. It's underpinned by Microsoft shares returning more than 1,000 per cent since his first day in the top job. It's not clear what Nadella has done with these proceeds, and Bloomberg's calculation does not account for expenditures or private investments. Regulatory filings show that he's gifted shares worth $20 million over the years, though there's no disclosure of the beneficiaries.



Microsoft spokesperson Frank Shaw said by email that Nadella “does not have net worth of a billion dollars or more.” He declined to comment further. Nadella took the reins at Microsoft in 2014, at a time when many thought the technology giant's best days were behind it. Today, it's the second-largest company in the world and is considered the frontrunner in the race to capitalise on artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, German video conferencing services provider alfaview on Thursday filed a complaint with EU antitrust regulators, saying Microsoft's integration of its workplace chat and video app Teams into its Office product gives it an unfair advantage.