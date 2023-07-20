Microsoft's AI bet pays off, Nadella's windfall passes $1 bn on stock surge

Microsoft spokesperson Frank Shaw said by email that Nadella “does not have net worth of a billion dollars or more.” He declined to comment further. Nadella took the reins at Microsoft in 2014, at a time when many thought the technology giant's best days were behind it. Today, it's the second-largest company in the world and is considered the frontrunner in the race to capitalise on artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, German video conferencing services provider alfaview on Thursday filed a complaint with EU antitrust regulators, saying Microsoft's integration of its workplace chat and video app Teams into its Office product gives it an unfair advantage.