Home / World News / Microsoft's AI bet pays off, Nadella's windfall passes $1 bn on stock surge

Microsoft's AI bet pays off, Nadella's windfall passes $1 bn on stock surge

Tech giant faces German rival's EU antitrust complaint on its Teams, Office

Bloomberg
Satya Nadella (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Microsoft’s AI-driven rally has pushed its stock to new highs and nudged Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella's total windfall from the company past a gilded threshold of $1 billion. Nadella's boon includes all payouts he has collected from Microsoft that can be parsed from regulatory filings: equity grants, salary, bonuses and dividends. It's underpinned by Microsoft shares returning more than 1,000 per cent since his first day in the top job. It's not clear what Nadella has done with these proceeds, and Bloomberg's calculation does not account for expenditures or private investments. Regulatory filings show that he's gifted shares worth $20 million over the years, though there's no disclosure of the beneficiaries.

Microsoft spokesperson Frank Shaw said by email that Nadella “does not have net worth of a billion dollars or more.” He declined to comment further. Nadella took the reins at Microsoft in 2014, at a time when many thought the technology giant's best days were behind it. Today, it's the second-largest company in the world and is considered the frontrunner in the race to capitalise on artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, German video conferencing services provider alfaview on Thursday filed a complaint with EU antitrust regulators, saying Microsoft's integration of its workplace chat and video app Teams into its Office product gives it an unfair advantage.


Also Read

Microsoft freezes salaries of full-time workers due to economic uncertainty

Microsoft, Activision CEOs to defend $69 billion deal in fight with FTC

LinkedIn market grows 19% YoY in India with over 100 mn members: Nadella

Microsoft 365 Copilot: Microsoft is bringing AI to its productivity apps

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Twenty two nations apply for BRICS membership, says South Africa

2 killed in Auckland shooting, gunman dead, hours before FIFA Women's WC

Google tests AI to write news articles, in talks with news organisations

After outlier record high global diesel cracks in 2022, margins plunge

Pakistan is not providing weapons to Ukraine: Foreign Minister Bilawal

Topics :Microsoft

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story