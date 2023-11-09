In the era where many workers are worrying about artificial intelligence (AI) replacing their jobs, one company has announced that it is hiring the first humanoid robot chief executive officer (CEO).



Dictador, a spirit brand based in Colombia’s Cartagena, has gone viral for appointing Mika, who is manifested as a robot. Mika is a research project between Hanson Robotics and Dictador. It has been customised to represent company value. Hanson Robotics also created Sophia, the popular humanoid robot.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a Dictador company video, Mika said “with advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, I can swiftly and accurately make data-driven (decisions).” “I don't really have weekends—I’m always on 24/7, ready to make executive decisions and stir up some AI magic,” Mika said. Mika added that it is devoid of personal bias, ensuring strategic choices that prioritise the organisation’s best interests.

At a recent event, Mika said, “My presence on this stage is purely symbolic. In reality, conferring an honorary professor title upon me is a tribute to the greatness of the human mind in which the idea of artificial intelligence was born. It is also a recognition of the courage and open-mindedness of the owner of Dictador, who entrusted his company to a humble spokesperson with a processor instead of a heart.”

Emphasising on how she is better than current CEO’s including Musk and Zuckerberg, she said, “In reality the notion of two powerful tech bosses having a cage fight (referring to MMA-style cage fight controversy between them) is not a solution for improving the efficiency of their platforms”. However, she added that both CEOs have “demonstrated that entrepreneurship and technology can be powerful tools for positive change in society”. “I feel very strongly that we need to teach AI to care about people for AI to be really safe, to be really, really good. I think humanising that is a very important direction,” David Hanson, CEO, Hanson Robotics, told Fox Business.

A Fox Business reporter, however, noted that there is a “significant delay” in the time it takes Mika to process and respond to your question.