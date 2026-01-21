Millions of workers have been cut from federal payroll, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his administration has slashed "tremendous" numbers from federal payroll, adding that millions of federal workers were terminated by it.

The president was appearing at Tuesday's White House press briefing to mark the first anniversary of the start of his second term.

Scott Kupor, director of the US Office of Personnel Management, said last September that there would be roughly 300,000 fewer federal workers on the payroll nationwide by the end of 2025.

The government employs roughly 2.5 million workers, including military members.

Trump said the fired workers are getting much better jobs and much higher pay".