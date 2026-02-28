Home / World News / Missile attack targets US Navy 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain

Missile attack targets US Navy 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain

Bahrain on Saturday said that a missile attack targeted the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in the island kingdom.

Bahrain, Bahrain flag
Bahrain, Bahrain flag | Image: Wikimedia Commons
It offered no other immediate information about the attack.

The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran, with the first apparent strike happening near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian media reported strikes nationwide, and smoke could be seen rising from the capital.

