Home / World News / Moderate 4.9 magnitude earthquake jolts New Zealand's lower North Island

Moderate 4.9 magnitude earthquake jolts New Zealand's lower North Island

The quake was centred 20 km south of the city of Hastings in the Hawkes Bay region at a depth of 30 km

Earthquake
A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck New Zealand's lower North Island. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
AP Wellington (New Zealand)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck New Zealand's lower North Island Wednesday, with a jolt rated as moderate by the country's geological sciences agency.

The quake was centred 20 km south of the city of Hastings in the Hawkes Bay region at a depth of 30 km, the agency GeoNet said. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake, which happened just before 6pm local time, was widely felt by almost 6,000 people who filed reports on the GeoNet website.

Hawkes Bay is one of New Zealand's most seismically active regions. A major earthquake in 1931 killed 256 people.

New Zealand, home to 5 million people, sits on the Ring of Fire, an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanoes are common.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vietnam aims to be next Asian tiger with a major economic overhaul

Extreme heat has cut tropical bird populations by 38% in 70 years: Study

Why two Chinese ships' collision has become a flashpoint in South China Sea

Russian forces advance in Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska summit

Typhoon Podul closes Taiwan schools, offices as heavy rains expected

Topics :earthquakesEarthquake WarningNatural Disasters

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story