Why two Chinese ships' collision has become a flashpoint in South China Sea

Earlier this week, two Chinese vessels — Chinese Coast Guard cutter CCG 3104 and a People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy guided-missile destroyer, the Guilin — collided during a maritime confrontation near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

The incident occurred as the ships were intercepting Philippine Coast Guard vessels escorting the fishing carrier MV Pamamalakaya and 35 other boats delivering fuel and supplies. The clash has further strained relations between China and the Philippines.

In video footage released by the Philippine government, both vessels appeared to have sustained significant damage. While the CCG 3104's bow was heavily shattered, the navy ship sustained deep dents on its hull.

China and Philippines trade blame The incident has sparked a series of exchanges and mutual accusations between the two countries. While China is focused on driving Philippine ships away from Scarborough Shoal, the Philippine military has squarely placed the blame on Beijing. ALSO READ: 'With China's rise in South Asia, India's neighbours have greater demands' Chinese officials are reportedly focusing on its efforts to expel Philippine vessels from the waters. A Chinese coast guard spokesman told South China Morning Post that the Philippine ships “forcibly intruded” the area, “disregarding repeated warnings”. He added that professional, standardised, and legitimate protocols were followed by the Chinese vessels to chase the ships.

On the other hand, General Romeo Brawner Jr, chief of staff of the armed forces of the Philippines, said that China's aggressive actions were very clear, the Associated Press reported. Brawner said the Chinese navy ship maneuvered to ram the Philippine vessel, which had to move to avoid being hit. As a result, the navy ship instead hit the coast guard ship, which was also closely chasing the Philippine ship, he said. Brawner further added that China was at fault because of its aggressive maneuvers whereas the Philippine was just trying to protect its fishermen. Questions over Chinese operational coordination The collision has raised fresh concerns over how well the Chinese vessels coordinate their operations in the disputed waters.

ALSO READ: India-China thaw takes shape as PM Modi embraces Brics over Trump According to the South China Morning Post report, other navies have also faced similar challenges in the past, including the US Navy, which suffered three separate collisions with commercial ships in just four months in 2017, of which, two were fatal. The disputed waters The contested Scarborough Shoal has long been a standing flashpoint in the South China Sea dispute. The South China Sea is of strategic importance as it is rich in fish stocks and potential oil and gas reserves, and is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

Multiple countries, including China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan, have overlapping territorial and maritime claims.

Claims nearly the entire sea through its 'nine-dash line', which is not recognised under international law.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled in favor of the Philippines, rejecting China’s expansive claims. The ruling was rejected by Beijing.

Scarborough Shoal is a prime flashpoint as it has been the traditional fishing ground for the Philippines, however, it has been controlled by China since 2012, leading to frequent standoffs. Where does India stand India’s Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated that the South China Sea is part of the global commons and stressed New Delhi’s “abiding interest” in peace and stability in the region.