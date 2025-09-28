Moldovans vote in tense election amid claims of Russian interference

Moldovans are heading to the polls to cast ballots in a tense parliamentary election plagued by claims of Russian interference, a vote seen as a choice between integration with the European Union or a drift back into Moscow's fold.

Sunday's pivotal vote will elect a new 101-seat parliament, after which Moldova's president nominates a prime minister, generally from the leading party or bloc, which can then try to form a new government. A proposed government then needs parliamentary approval.

Polls opened at 7 am (0400 GMT) and will close at 9 pm (1800 GMT). The Central Electoral Commission reported more than 400,000 people, or about 14 per cent of eligible voters, had cast ballots by 11 am.

Pro-Western and pro-Russian parties slug it out The tense race pits the governing pro-Western Party of Action and Solidarity, or PAS, which has held a strong parliamentary majority since 2021 but risks losing it, against several Russia-friendly opponents but no viable pro-European partners, leaving uncertainty over potential outcomes and the geopolitical course the country will take. After casting her ballot, Moldova's pro-Western President Maia Sandu reiterated long-held claims that Russia massively interfered in the election, saying she voted to keep the peace and that her country's future lies within the EU. Russia poses a danger to our democracies. Our democracy is young and fragile, but that does not mean that states with longer democracies are not in danger. We want to live in a democracy," she said. "Today, in our country, democracy is in the hands of Moldovans only they can save the Republic of Moldova.

Moldova is landlocked between Ukraine and European Union member Romania. The country of about 2.5 million people has spent recent years on a westward path and gained candidate status to the EU in 2022, shortly after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Fears of Russian interference Days before Sunday's vote, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean warned that Russia is spending hundreds of millions of euros as part of an alleged hybrid war to try to seize power, which he described as the final battle for our country's future. I call on every Moldovan at home and across Europe: We cannot change what Russia does, but we can change what we do as a people, he said. Turn worry into mobilisation and thoughtful action Help stop their schemes.

The alleged Russian strategies include a large-scale vote-buying operation, cyberattacks on critical government infrastructure, a plan to incite mass riots around the election, and a sprawling disinformation campaign online to diminish support for the pro-European ruling party and sway voters towards Moscow-friendly ones. Russia has repeatedly denied meddling in Moldova and dismissed the allegations last week as anti-Russian and unsubstantiated. Authorities have warned that Moldova's election day could be targeted by false bomb threats, cyberattacks, temporary power outages, and street violence by trained individuals. In a crackdown before the vote, law enforcement officers have carried out hundreds of raids, in which scores have been detained.

The state is doing everything to ensure that people are safe and the vote is protected, Sandu said after voting Sunday. The importance of diaspora voters Moldova's large diaspora is expected to play a decisive role in Sunday's outcome. In last year's presidential run-off which was also viewed as a choice between East and West a record number of 327,000 voters cast ballots abroad, more than 82 per cent of whom favoured Sandu, and ultimately secured her reelection. A key opponent of PAS in Sunday's election is the pro-Russian Patriotic Electoral Bloc, a group of political parties that wants friendship with Russia, and permanent neutrality. Others include the populist Our Party, which wants balanced foreign policy between East and West, and the Alternativa Bloc, which claims to be pro-European but critics say would seek closer ties to Moscow.

Igor Dodon, a former president and a member of the Patriotic Electoral Bloc, said Sunday's election is the day when the people are not afraid, but others are afraid of the people. We go out and vote. We choose a country where people's fear will disappear, he said. We choose a normal life for citizens we believe in Moldova. In recent years, as the country has lurched from crisis to crisis, Moldovans have faced rampant inflation, instability from the war next door, increasing costs of living and high poverty rates, which may have diminished support for the pro-European ruling party, which Sandu founded in 2016.