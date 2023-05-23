Home / World News / Montreal Protocol of 1987 found to delay first ice-free Arctic summer

Montreal Protocol of 1987 found to delay first ice-free Arctic summer

The study said that this effort had succeeded, with atmospheric concentrations of ODSs declining since the mid-1990s and signs that the ozone layer had started to heal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Montreal Protocol of 1987 found to delay first ice-free Arctic summer

3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Montreal Protocol of 1987, a global deal to protect the ozone layer, has been found to delay the first ice-free Arctic summer by up to 15 years, according to a new research.

The deal, which was the first treaty to be ratified by every United Nations country, regulated nearly 100 man-made chemicals called ozone-depleting substances (ODSs) to preserve the ozone layer, which protects humans and the environment from harmful levels of ultraviolet radiation.

ODSs are compounds developed in the last century for industrial use as refrigerants and propellants.

The researchers from University of California Santa Cruz (US), Columbia University (US) and the University of Exeter (UK) estimated that each 1,000 tonnes of ODS emissions prevented saves about seven square kilometres of Arctic sea ice.

The research, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), showed that a reduction in the ODSs, which are also potent greenhouse gases, has slowed down global warming, despite the treaty's main aim being to preserve the ozone layer.

"While ODSs aren't as abundant as other greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, they can have a real impact on global warming," said Mark England, senior research fellow at the University of Exeter.

"ODSs have particularly powerful effects in the Arctic, and they played a major role in driving Arctic climate change in the second half of the 20th Century," said England.

This study, using new climate model simulations, showed that the effects of this included delaying the first ice-free Arctic summer, currently projected to happen in the middle of this century, by up to 15 years, depending on future emissions.

The study also showed that protection of the ozone layer itself played no part in slowing the loss of Arctic sea ice - all the benefits related to the role of ODSs as greenhouse gases.

"While stopping these effects was not the primary goal of the Montreal Protocol, it has been a fantastic by-product," said England.

England said opponents of the protocol predicted a range of negative consequences, most of which did not happen, and instead there are numerous documented instances of unintended climate benefits.

"The first ice-free Arctic summer - meaning the Arctic Ocean practically free of sea ice - will be a major milestone in the process of climate change.

"Our findings clearly demonstrate that the Montreal Protocol has been a very powerful climate protection treaty, and has done much more than healing the ozone hole over the South Pole," said Lorenzo Polvani, from Columbia University.

The study said that this effort had succeeded, with atmospheric concentrations of ODSs declining since the mid-1990s and signs that the ozone layer had started to heal.

However, with the research suggesting a slight rise in ODS concentrations from 2010-20, vigilance was still required, said England.

Also Read

TMS Ep345: Amul's RS Sodhi, Oyo IPO, Auto Expo 2023, Montreal Protocol

Google working on option to block insecure HTTP downloads in Chrome

South Korea's Lotte to invest Rs 450 cr in Indian unit Havmor Ice Cream

Thousands in US's Texas off power amid freezing temp due to Arctic blast

Summer scoop: how to get yourself a healthy ice cream treat

Meta sells Giphy to Shutterstock to comply with UK regulator order

Physis Capital raises $7 mn for $50 mn fund, on track for 2024 target

Meet GiGi- The teddy bear sent to space on SpaceX's chartered flight

India-Australia relationship based on mutual trust and respect: PM Modi

It's China's loss, not India's: Jitendra Singh on Beijing skipping G20 meet

Topics :Ozone HoleArctic oil

First Published: May 23 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story