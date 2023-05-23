Meet GiGi- The teddy bear sent to space on SpaceX's chartered flight



The fluffy, light-brown teddy bear was flown to the space station by Axiom Space which built a Bear Workshop to encourage children to learn about space and consider careers in engineering, science, technology, and mathematics. GiGi joined the Axiom 2 Mission crew as they launched to space from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in Florida on Sunday. To encourage children to pursue a career in science, a teddy bear has been sent to the International Space Station. Together with the other four astronauts, Axiom Space's Ax-2 Mission has sent GiGi teddy bear to the space station.

In order to carry on the tradition of incorporating a zero-gravity indicator into the spacecraft, GiGi has been sent into space. The teddy bear has additionally been placed on the spacesuit.



Axiom Space mission-2: Detailed Overview



Rayyanah Barnawi, a breast cancer researcher is the first Saudi lady to journey into space, and professional fighter pilot, Al-Qarni is the second Saudi Arabian to go to space. The group likewise has Peggy Whitson, a previous NASA astronaut and John Shoffner, a commercila astronaut. Axiom Space is responsible for organizing the second private mission to the International Space Station. Aside from GiGi's teddy bear, four people have arrived at the space station. Two astronauts from Saudi Arabia joined the mission for the first time.