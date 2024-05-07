Home / World News / More civilians will be killed in Rafah despite Israel's claims: Borrell

More civilians will be killed in Rafah despite Israel's claims: Borrell

There are no safe zones in Gaza, EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell told journalists

There are no safe zones in Gaza, EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell told journalists
Reuters
May 07 2024 | 2:12 PM IST
Israel's offensive on Rafah will likely kill more civilians and is being carried out despite explicit warnings against it from European Union member states and the United States, the EU's top diplomat said on Tuesday.
 
"The Rafah offensive has started again, in spite all the requests of the international community, the US, the European Union member states, everybody asking (Israeli Prime Minister)Netanyahu not to attack", Josep Borrell told journalists.

"I am afraid that this is going to cause again a lot of casualties, civilian casualties. Whatever they say", he said, adding: "There are no safe zones in Gaza." Palestinian militant group Hamas on Monday agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal from mediators, but Israel said the terms did not meet its demands and pressed ahead with strikes in Rafah while planning to continue negotiations on a deal.

Topics :israelIsrael-PalestineHamasEuropean UnionGaza conflict

First Published: May 07 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

