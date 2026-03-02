More LNG tankers divert from Strait of Hormuz amid widening Iran crisis

By Stephen Stapczynski and Ruth Liao

Liquefied natural gas tankers set to load shipments in Qatar or the United Arab Emirates appear to be temporarily abandoning those plans, as most shipowners and traders avoid the Strait of Hormuz.

At least 13 empty LNG tankers that were on the eastern side of the chokepoint have diverted away, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. LNG vessels and other ships stopped crossing the waterway over the weekend following the initial strikes by the US and Israel on Iran.

Exports from Qatar, the world’s largest LNG supplier after the US, must go through Hormuz to reach customers in Asia and Europe. A month-long halt could see spot Asian LNG rise 130 per cent to $25 per million British thermal units, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.