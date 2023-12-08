Home / World News / More than 10 million people signed up for X in December, says CEO

More than 10 million people signed up for X in December, says CEO

X, which does not regularly release user data, could not immediately be reached for comment on how the December sign-ups compared to average or why Yaccarino disclosed the figure

Twitter(X)
Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 08:24 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

More than 10 million people have signed up for X in December, X CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a post on the social media platform on Thursday.

This comes as the company, formerly known as Twitter, risks losing as much $75 million in advertising revenue by the end of the year as major brands pause their marketing campaigns on the platform, according to the New York Times.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

X, which does not regularly release user data, could not immediately be reached for comment on how the December sign-ups compared to average or why Yaccarino disclosed the figure.
 
Billionaire owner Elon Musk said in July the site had 540 million monthly users.
 
Several companies, including Apple, Disney, Warner Bros Discovery, Comcast, Lions Gate Entertainment, Paramount Global, and IBM said in November they were pausing their advertisements on X.

Musk cursed advertisers that fled the platform after he agreed with a user who falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people.
 
A report from watchdog group Media Matters found ads from major companies next to X posts that supported Nazism. The platform filed a lawsuit in late November against Media Matters accusing it of defamation.

Also Read

Stats Alert: Warner breaks Tendulkar's record of most centuries as opener

World Cup 2023: David Warner equals Virat Kohli record during AUS-PAK game

Elon Musk confirms the name of third child with Grimes, details inside

Disney searching options for Star: A history of its investments in India

Ashes 5th Test: McGrath gives verdict on David Warner's last Test match

UN emergency meeting at Guyana's request on Venezuela's territorial claims

Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges in special counsel probe

Those behind assassination plot need to be held accountable: US to India

Elon Musk lashes out again at Bob Iger after Disney pulls ads from X

Fraudsters swiped millions of dollars by faking product refunds: Amazon

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Elon MuskTwitterSocial MediaApple disneyWarner Bros

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 08:24 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story