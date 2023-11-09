Home / World News / Morgan Stanley's wealth business under US Fed's scrutiny over lapses

Morgan Stanley's wealth business under US Fed's scrutiny over lapses

The bank's top regulator has been pressing the New York-based firm to improve its processes and controls to prevent wealthy international clients from laundering money

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 8:05 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Sridhar Natarajan

Morgan Stanley’s wealth management practice is being scrutinized by the Federal Reserve over lapses tied to doing business with rich clients outside the US, according to the Wall Street Journal.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The bank’s top regulator has been pressing the New York-based firm to improve its processes and controls to prevent wealthy international clients from laundering money. Morgan Stanley’s Andy Saperstein, who’s had oversight of the wealth business, has been meeting Fed officials and promising fixes to rectify the shortcomings, the Journal said.

The Fed has been dissatisfied with the measures taken by the bank and has privately reprimanded the firm to express its dissatisfaction with the remediation efforts. Senior executives across Wall Street have described a phase of higher scrutiny from Washington regulators. 

Representatives for Morgan Stanley and the Fed declined to comment.

Separately, rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has been responding to its own challenges from the Fed and is seeking to hire hundreds of new compliance staff to help address the deficiencies identified by the central bank, Bloomberg has reported.

At Morgan Stanley, the wealth business is the biggest engine at the firm, responsible for almost half the revenue over the last year. Ted Pick is set to become the next chief executive officer starting in January, replacing longtime chief James Gorman, who spearheaded the bank’s wealth management expansion that has reshaped its identity into a global powerhouse in tending to the fortunes of the wealthy.

Also Read

New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

Indian markets can withstand a somewhat expensive multiple: Jonathan Garner

Narayana to buy stake of Morgan Stanley, BanyanTree in Nspira at Rs 1.4k cr

Morgan Stanley weighs 7% cut in Asia-Pacific investment banking workforce

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak hospitalized in Mexico City, say reports

US launches strike on Syria in response to attacks by Iran-backed militias

2+2 dialogue to focus on deepening security cooperation: State department

Blinken urges united future Palestinian govt for Gaza and West Bank

Ivanka says she wasn't involved in documents central to her father's trial

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Morgan StanleyWealth ManagementMorgan Stanley's wealth management unitUS Federal Reserve

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh polls

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double ton

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructions

Odd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: Experts

Why is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns

Next Story