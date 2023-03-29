Home / World News / Move to clip Chief Justice's powers taken to put pressure: Imran Khan

Move to clip Chief Justice's powers taken to put pressure: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has lashed out at the federal government for trying to clip the discretionary powers of the country's chief justice

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | Islamabad
Move to clip Chief Justice's powers taken to put pressure: Imran Khan

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 3:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has lashed out at the federal government for trying to clip the discretionary powers of the country's chief justice, asserting that the move was aimed at putting more pressure on the judiciary.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar presented "The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023" on Tuesday, after a suo motu notice taken by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on February 22 on elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

"Every one of us wants judicial reforms.

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

Also Read

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan blames govt, spy agency for shooting

Imran Khan found guilty of corrupt practices by Pak EC; disqualified

IND vs PAK T20 World Highlights: Last ball win for India, Virat the hero

Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence

NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup SF Highlights: Rizwan, Babar take Pakistan to final

UBS to bring back former CEO Ermotti with Credit Suisse deal ahead

India will help Sri Lanka in oil sector despite recent changes: Officials

Here's how Utah's social media law could curb kids' access to social media

Humza Yousaf officially elected as Scotland's sixth First Minister

Bill to reform H-1B and L-1 visa programme introduced in US Senate

Next Story