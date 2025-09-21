Home / World News / Multiple people shot at New Hampshire country club, 1 suspect in custody

Multiple people shot at New Hampshire country club, 1 suspect in custody

An aerial via of the scene from WMUR-TV showed multiple emergency responders heading to the scene

Shooting, Gun
The shootings happened at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua. Photo: Shutterstock
AP Nashua (US)
Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 7:41 AM IST
A shooting at a country club left multiple gunshot victims, police in New Hampshire said Saturday night.

Nashua police said video surveillance confirmed there was one shooter, and they are the person being detained by police. They said the scene is still an active investigation, but there is no further danger to the public.

The shootings happened at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua.

Information on the conditions of the victims was not immediately available.

An aerial via of the scene from WMUR-TV showed multiple emergency responders heading to the scene. Nashua police said on the social platform X to not respond to the area of Sky Meadow at this time.

U.S. Rep. Maggie Goodlander said in a statement that she was closely monitoring the tragic reports of a shooting tonight at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua and that her heart was with the victims, their families and the entire community.

Nashua is about 70 kilometers northwest of Boston, just across the Massachusetts border.

Dunstable, Massachusetts, which neighbors Nashua, issued a shelter-in-place order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

