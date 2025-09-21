Home / World News / Trump warns of 'bad things' if Afghanistan does not return Bagram air base

Trump warns of 'bad things' if Afghanistan does not return Bagram air base

Trump said on Thursday that the United States had sought to regain control of the base used by American forces following the attacks of September 11, 2001

Donald Trump, Trump
Afghan officials have expressed opposition to a revived US presence. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 6:35 AM IST
US President Trump on Saturday threatened Afghanistan if it does not give back control of the Bagram air base to the United States. 
"If Afghanistan doesn't give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN," Trump said in a Truth Social post. 
Trump said on Thursday that the United States had sought to regain control of the base used by American forces following the attacks of September 11, 2001. He told reporters on Friday that he was speaking with Afghanistan about it. 
The withdrawal of American forces in 2021 led to a takeover of the base by the Islamist Taliban movement. 
Afghan officials have expressed opposition to a revived US presence. 
"Afghanistan and the United States need to engage with one another ... without the United States maintaining any military presence in any part of Afghanistan," Zakir Jalal, an Afghan foreign ministry official, said in a post on X on Thursday. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

Topics :Donald TrumpAfghanistanTrump administrationUS Military

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

