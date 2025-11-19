Musk returns to White House as tensions with Trump ease after earlier rift

By Gregory Korte

Elon Musk returned to the White House Tuesday in a sign that tensions between President Donald Trump and the world’s richest man have thawed since a fierce split over deficit spending earlier this year fractured their once-cozy relationship.

Musk was invited as a guest for a gala dinner to honour Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, one of many business titans invited including Tim Cook, David Ellison, Marc Benioff, Bill Ackman and Jensen Huang. Others in the room included the sports star Cristiano Ronaldo and Republican political leaders including Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Musk’s political influence has waned since reaching its apex with Trump earlier this year, when his Department of Government Efficiency served as the administration’s cost-cutting enforcer. He had been the largest single financial contributor in the 2024 election, with almost all of his spending supporting Trump. His months-long political foray damaged the Tesla Inc. brand, with consumers associating the cars with Musk’s right-wing politics and investors worried that his time in Washington was distracting him from continuing to innovate. Musk left the White House in May and soon became embroiled in a public falling-out with Trump over the president’s budget-busting tax-cut bill.