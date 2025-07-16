Home / World News / Musk's SpaceX plans share sale valuing firm at nearly $400 billion

Musk's SpaceX plans share sale valuing firm at nearly $400 billion

The deal marks a rapidly climbing value for Musk's rocket and satellite maker, and cements SpaceX's status as the most valuable private startup in the world

SpaceX, Elon Musk
Elon Musk’s SpaceX is planning an insider share sale that would value the company at about $400 billion. (Photo: Reuters)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 8:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Loren Grush, Katie Roof and Ed Ludlow
 
Elon Musk’s SpaceX is planning an insider share sale that would value the company at about $400 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. 
 
The deal marks a rapidly climbing value for Musk’s rocket and satellite maker, and cements SpaceX’s status as the most valuable private startup in the world. 
 
The per-share price of $212 is up substantially from the $185 set in a prior transaction that valued SpaceX at $350 billion in December, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential. 
 
A SpaceX representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
In addition to its high-profile Starship rocket program and workhorse Falcon vehicles, SpaceX operates the Starlink satellite internet unit, which people familiar with the matter said accounts for more than half of the company’s annual revenue.
 
As part of the deal, first reported by Bloomberg, certain shareholders will be allowed to sell stakes in the company — an increasingly popular option for startups that are staying private longer, but want to give early employees and investors a chance to cash out.  
 
SpaceX will buy back as much as $1.25 billion worth of shares from staff and other holders, one of the people added.
 
At the same time that SpaceX is making deals with investors, Musk is also raising money for his artificial intelligence startup, XAI Holdings. That company is in talks to bring in $10 billion at a valuation of as much as $200 billion, Bloomberg previously reported.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US trade wars to hit households worldwide, says BOE Bailey Warns

Trump likely to announce pharma tariffs as high as 200% this month

Trump admin pulls back deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops in LA

South Asia achieves record immunisation coverage: WHO, Unicef data

2 dead in New Jersey after flood carries away vehicle during heavy rains

Topics :Elon MuskSpaceXSpaceX rockets

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story