Trump likely to announce pharma tariffs as high as 200% this month

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (IST) said he is likely to announce tariffs on pharmaceuticals by the end of this month, which could go as high as 200 per cent. The new tariffs would be part of a broader “reciprocal” trade framework scheduled for implementation on August 1, Bloomberg reported.

A 200 per cent tariff, if implemented, could have severe repercussions for Indian pharmaceutical companies, many of which derive a large share of revenue from the US market.

Indian firms likely to be hit

Biocon earned 44 per cent of its revenue from the US in FY24.

Lupin generated 37 per cent of its income from the US.

Laurus Labs derived 17 per cent of its earnings from North America.

Sun Pharma, India’s largest drugmaker, drew 32 per cent of its total revenue from US sales.

Other major Indian pharmaceutical companies with significant US business exposure include Dr Reddy’s, Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, and Gland Pharma.

A CNBC report noted that following Trump’s earlier remarks, Indian pharma industry stakeholders have begun exploring market diversification strategies in anticipation of trade disruptions.