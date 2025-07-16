South Asia achieves record immunisation coverage: WHO, Unicef data

South Asia has achieved its highest-ever immunization coverage for children, with notable progress in India and Nepal, according to new data released on Tuesday by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF for 2024.

India reduced its number of zero-dose children those who have not received a single vaccine by 43 per cent, from 1.6 million in 2023 to 0.9 million in 2024. Nepal achieved a 52 per cent reduction, from 23,000 to 11,000, a WHO statement said.

Pakistan also recorded its highest-ever DTP3 (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis) coverage at 87 per cent. However, Afghanistan continued to struggle, with the lowest coverage in the region and a one percentage point decline since last year, it added.

The progress marks a milestone in the region's efforts to protect every child from vaccine-preventable diseases. "This is a proud moment for South Asia. More children are protected today than ever before, thanks to tireless frontline health workers, strong government leadership, donors' and partners' support and the unwavering trust of families," said Sanjay Wijesekera, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia. "But we cannot forget the millions of children who are under-vaccinated or unvaccinated. Now is the time to push further, especially into the most rural areas, to give every child his or her right to healthcare in the earliest years of life," he said.

In 2024, 92 per cent of infants in South Asia received the third dose of the DTP vaccine a crucial global indicator up two percentage points from 2023. The first-dose DTP coverage rose from 93 to 95 per cent, showing a strong recovery beyond pre-COVID levels, the statement said. There was also a 27 per cent drop in zero-dose children across the region, from 2.5 million in 2023 to 1.8 million in 2024. The region also made significant strides in measles control. In 2024, 93 per cent of infants received the first dose and 88 per cent the second dose of the measles vaccine, up from 90 per cent and 87 per cent respectively. Measles cases fell 39 per cent -- from over 90,000 in 2023 to about 55,000 this year. However, coverage still remains below the 95 per cent threshold needed to prevent outbreaks, the statement said.

"It is heartening to see WHO South-East Asia Region reach the highest ever immunization rates, surpassing the pre-pandemic up-trend. We must build on this momentum and step up efforts to reach every child with these lifesaving vaccines. Together we can, and we must," said Dr Thaksaphon Thamarangsi, Director Programme Management, WHO South-East Asia Region. HPV vaccination coverage for adolescent girls rose from 2 per cent in 2023 to 9 per cent in 2024. Bangladesh made significant progress, vaccinating over 7.1 million girls since launching its programme in 2023. Bhutan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka also increased their HPV coverage by 3 percentage points (91 per cent to 94 per cent), 15 points (60 per cent to 75 per cent), and 17 points (31 per cent to 48 per cent) respectively.

Nepal launched its national HPV vaccination campaign in February 2025 and has vaccinated over 1.4 million girls. India and Pakistan are expected to roll out their HPV vaccination programmes later this year, the statement said. Behind these gains are sustained government efforts, investments, policies, and the dedication of frontline and community health workersmany of them womenalongside donor and partner support. Use of digital tools, improved data systems, and targeted outreach campaigns have also played a key role, it said. While significant progress was made, over 2.9 million children in the region remain un- or under-vaccinated and therefore unprotected, the statement said.