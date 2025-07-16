US trade wars to hit households worldwide, says BOE Bailey Warns

By Philip Aldrick and Tom Rees

US President Donald Trump’s trade war with the rest of the world is the wrong approach to addressing imbalances in the global economy and will harm households, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said.

In his annual Mansion House speech, Bailey called for greater cooperation between countries — particularly the US and China - to resolve “unsustainable” trade and financial imbalances that are distorting economies and lie behind escalating political tensions.

ALSO READ: Trump likely to announce pharma tariffs as high as 200% this month “How to reconcile an open world economy with national interests is a very old issue,” he said in comments that appeared to be directed primarily at Washington. “The rules of the process have to be accepted and the imposition of rules by one player, however dominant, isn’t a recipe for sustained stability.”

Bailey’s comments come just days after Trump threatened 30 per cent tariffs on goods imported from Mexico and the European Union. The president has already imposed 30 per cent tariffs on products from China and a minimum 10 per cent tariff on all imports worldwide with some exceptions. Economists have warned that the levies will be a drag on global growth. Trump is using tariffs to bring industrial jobs back to America but Bailey warned his plans are likely to backfire. “Increasing tariffs creates the risk of fragmenting the world economy, and thereby reducing activity,” he said. “It helps to remember that the key challenge we all face is to increase growth in the world economy: to grow the pie to support living standards for the people we serve, all of the time. It is as simple as that.”

China and the US are at the heart of the problem, accounting for “almost 40 per cent of the world’s current account imbalances,” Bailey, who was recently made chair of the multi-national Financial Stability Board, said. ALSO READ: Trump strikes trade deal with Indonesia, imposes 19% tariff on imports The US runs a current account deficit, importing more than it exports, and runs a large budget deficit supported by capital inflows due to the dollar’s reserve currency status. China is the reverse, running a trade surplus with excess domestic savings due to weak “social safety nets” that are invested abroad.

America’s trade war is also economically incoherent, the governor suggested. “The US does need to explain how it can regard its internal imbalance as sustainable and its external imbalance as not so,” he said. “And China needs to explain how it will tackle its persistently weak domestic consumption.” A better approach would be to use the world’s multilateral institutions like the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization to rebalance the trading and financial systems, he argued. Stronger global institutions, working hand-in-hand, could help the process of adjustment. Bailey also said there is an “urgent need for innovation” in payments by the banking sector as he continued to raise doubts over the future role for stablecoins and a digital pound for consumers.