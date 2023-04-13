Home / World News / Musk unveils subscription-based monetisation plan for creators on Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Thursday announced that 'Subscriptions' are now enabled on the platform -- a way for people's most engaged followers to help them earn money from Twitter

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 7:35 PM IST
Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Thursday announced that 'Subscriptions' are now enabled on the platform -- a way for people's most engaged followers to help them earn money from Twitter for their contributions on the platform.

A Twitter user Shibetoshi Nakamoto, the creator of the popular cryptocurrency Dogecoin, recently took to the platform to share a screenshot of Musk's Twitter profile, showing that the tech billionaire had subscribed to his account.

Along with the screenshot, Shibetoshi tweeted: "I don't usually flex but today was a stressful day and I am giving myself a flex."

To which Musk replied: "We're firing up creator subscriptions bigtime! Works for longform text, pics or video."

According to his tweet, subscriptions will work for longform content, images, and videos posted on Twitter.

Moreover, in the same tweet, a user commented, asking Musk: "Are you going to be firing up sharing ad revenue (like ads in videos) for creators? That would be big!"

To which he replied: "We're working on it. Twitter has a surprisingly complex codebase, so progress is slower than we'd like."

Currently, people in the US who meet the eligibility requirements can apply to participate in the Subscriptions programme, according to Twitter's Help page.

Subscriptions purchases are currently available globally on Twitter for iOS and Android, as well as on the web in the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

Topics :Elon MuskTwitter

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 6:00 PM IST

