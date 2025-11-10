Home / World News / Myanmar records earthquake of magnitude 3.3 in Sagaing Fault region

A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading centre to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault

Earthquake
The Sagaing Fault increases the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of Myanmar's population (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 7:07 AM IST
Google
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit Myanmar in the early hours of Monday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.3, On: 10/11/2025 01:57:33 IST, Lat: 22.89 N, Long: 94.31 E, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, vector- and water-borne diseases.

A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading centre to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault.

The Sagaing Fault increases the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of Myanmar's population. Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

