Myanmar records earthquake of magnitude 3.3 in Sagaing Fault region

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit Myanmar in the early hours of Monday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.3, On: 10/11/2025 01:57:33 IST, Lat: 22.89 N, Long: 94.31 E, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, vector- and water-borne diseases.