Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore thank Musk & Trump ahead of SpaceX rescue

Nasa astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally set to return to Earth after being stranded in space for over nine months. They expressed heartfelt gratitude to SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump for their role in the rescue.

US space agency Nasa confirmed that the two astronauts stuck aboard the International Space Station (ISS) due to technical problems with their Boeing Starliner spacecraft will make their long-awaited journey home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Originally scheduled for a 10-day mission, Williams and Wilmore were unable to return after their capsule suffered propulsion malfunctions. Now, their ride back to Earth will be aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft , which successfully docked at the ISS on Sunday. Joining them on the return flight will be Nasa astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

Nasa officials further said the capsule is expected to splash down in the ocean near the Florida coast at approximately 5.57 pm ET on Tuesday (2157 GMT and 3.27 am IST on March 19). The return was initially planned for Wednesday but was moved up to ensure safer weather conditions.

In a statement, Nasa said, “The updated return target continues to allow the space station crew members time to complete handover duties while providing operational flexibility ahead of less favourable weather conditions expected for later in the week.”

While this is part of Nasa’s routine crew rotation, the mission has taken on greater importance, as it finally brings Williams and Wilmore back after months in orbit.

As excitement builds, Elon Musk shared a video on social media platform X, showing the astronauts expressing appreciation for him and Donald Trump’s support in facilitating their return.

In the 25-second clip, Williams said, “We are coming back before long, so don't make those plans without me. We'll be back before too long.”

Wilmore extended his thanks, saying, “All of us have the utmost respect for Mr Musk and obviously respect and admiration for President of the United States Donald Trump. We appreciate them, we appreciate all what they do for us, human spaceflight for our nation, and we're thankful for the positions they are in.”

Trump had previously commented on the astronauts’ extended stay, criticising former US President Joe Biden’s administration for failing to bring them home sooner. In an address from the Oval Office, Trump said, “We love you, and we're coming up to get you. You shouldn't have been up there for so long. The most incompetent president in our history allowed this to happen to you, but this president won't let that happen. We're going to get you out.”

He also commented on Sunita Williams’ appearance in zero gravity, adding, “And I see the woman with the wild hair – a good, solid head of hair she’s got. There’s no kidding, no games with her hair. But, you know, there's a danger up there, too. They could face failures, which would be very bad. We've got to get them out. So, I authorised Elon a week ago.”

As the astronauts prepare for their long-awaited return, Trump pledged to welcome them back in person. “When they come back, I’ll greet them. How about that?” he said.