US-EU tariff war risks $9.5 trn of business: American Chamber of Commerce

The US-European tariff conflict is jeopardising transatlantic business worth $9.5 trillion annually, the American Chamber of Commerce to the EU warned on Monday.
AmCham EU, whose more than 160 members include Apple, ExxonMobil and Visa, showed in its annual Transatlantic Economy report a deepening relationship hitting records in 2024, such as goods and services trade of $2 trillion.
It talks of 2025 as a year of promise and peril for the world's largest commercial relationship.
In the past week, Washington has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium, the EU has set out plans for retaliation and President Donald Trump has threatened 200 per cent tariffs on EU wine and spirits.
Trump has railed against the US goods trade deficit with the EU, although in services there is a US surplus, and urged manufacturers to produce in America.
AmCham said trade is only part of transatlantic commercial activity and that the real benchmark was investment.