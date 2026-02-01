Nasa begins practice countdown for 1st moonshot with astronauts in 50 yrs

Nasa began a two-day practice countdown Saturday leading up to the fuelling of its new moon rocket, a crucial test that will determine when four astronauts blast off on a lunar flyby.

Already in quarantine to avoid germs, Commander Reid Wiseman and his crew will be the first people to launch to the moon since 1972. They will monitor the dress rehearsal from their Houston base before flying to Kennedy Space Center once the rocket is cleared for flight.

The 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket moved out to the pad two weeks ago. If Monday's fueling test goes well, Nasa could try to launch within a week. Teams will fill the rocket's tank with more than 700,000 gallons of super-cold fuel, stopping a half-minute short of when the engines would light.