Nasa delays Spacex Crew-9 mission as Boeing's Starliner struggles continue

US space agency Nasa has announced a delay in the launch of SpaceX ’s Crew-9 mission, initially set to ferry four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). This decision comes amidst ongoing issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which has encountered multiple technical setbacks, leaving its crew in limbo.

The delay aims to allow mission managers more time to finalise return plans for the Starliner and its crew Nasa astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. The Starliner has been docked at the ISS for approximately seven weeks longer than anticipated due to issues with its thrusters and helium leaks, preventing a safe return to Earth.

Nasa’s latest update, issued on Tuesday, confirmed the earliest possible launch date for the SpaceX Crew-9 mission as September 24. This follows an earlier projection in July that suggested an August 18 launch, contingent on the Starliner’s successful return.

Technical challenges and uncertainties

In late July, Boeing reported that its engineers had conducted thorough ground tests to identify the root cause of the thruster malfunctions and helium leaks experienced during the Starliner’s historic crewed test flight in June. However, these efforts have not yet resolved the issues, stalling the process of bringing Williams and Wilmore home.

Nasa had planned to begin a flight readiness review for the Starliner in early August, but this has yet to commence. The decision on the crew’s return ultimately rests with Nasa administrator Bill Nelson, who prioritises crew safety above all else.

Starliner’s struggles



Despite the challenges, aerospace company Boeing remains confident in the Starliner’s ability to return the crew safely. Mark Nappi, Boeing’s commercial crew program manager, expressed optimism about the spacecraft’s condition, stating, “I’m very confident we have a good vehicle to bring the crew back with.”

The Starliner, which launched on June 5, 2024, with Williams and Wilmore aboard, successfully docked with the ISS despite the thruster issues. However, the spacecraft’s manual operations during docking added stress to the propulsion system, complicating its return journey.

The urgency of the situation



With around 19 days remaining before the Crew-9 mission’s arrival, Nasa faces a critical deadline to resolve the Starliner’s technical issues. The Crew-9 mission, set to launch no earlier than September 24, will bring Nasa astronauts Zena Cardman, Nick Hague, and Stephanie Wilson, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov, to the ISS.

The docking port currently occupied by the Starliner must be cleared for the new crew, adding urgency to the situation. If the Starliner remains inoperative, Nasa may consider alternative methods to return Williams and Wilmore, potentially using a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

Financial implications for Boeing



Boeing’s Starliner program has faced numerous setbacks over the years, including issues with protective tape, battery problems, and parachute system failures. These challenges have already cost the company nearly $1.5 billion in lost revenue. The current state of the Starliner presents additional financial and reputational difficulties as engineers work against the clock to ensure the astronauts’ safe return.

Astronauts’ resilience



Despite the extended stay and ongoing technical issues, Williams and Wilmore have remained resilient. They continue to carry out mission activities aboard the ISS and provide updates on their situation. Williams, who faces health risks related to bone loss in space, and Wilmore have shown professionalism and patience as engineers strive to resolve the spacecraft’s problems.