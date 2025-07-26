Nearly 4,000 Nasa workers set to exit voluntarily: Here's why it matters

Nasa is set to lose close to 3,870 employees under a voluntary resignation initiative, which is a part of a broader push by the Trump administration to reduce the federal workforce.

The figures, though substantial, remain provisional as the agency continues reviewing applications and accounting for withdrawals or unapproved resignations, Nasa said in a statement on July 25.

The space agency reassured that safety would remain a priority even as it transitions to become a “more streamlined and efficient organisation”.

"We are committed to maintaining a safe and capable agency while pursuing a new era of innovation and exploration, including missions to the Moon and Mars," Nasa stated.

What is the voluntary resignation programme? The Deferred Resignation Programme (DRP) is an initiative introduced under the Trump administration. It offers eligible Nasa employees a structured exit path, providing severance benefits and continued pay during a transitional period. The programme is aimed at helping the agency reduce its workforce without resorting to compulsory layoffs. In 2025, Nasa extended two opportunities for staff to participate in the DRP. The first round came early in the Trump presidency , when around 870 employees—about 4.8 per cent of the workforce—accepted voluntary exits. This move formed part of a wider federal efficiency push, reportedly guided by the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency.

The second round, launched in June 2025, saw a much stronger response. By the July 25 deadline, nearly 3,000 workers—approximately 16.4 per cent of the workforce—had opted to resign under the scheme. Leadership focuses on voluntary cuts to avoid layoffs Nasa officials have maintained that the initiative is designed to prevent forced layoffs. "Our primary objective is to minimise involuntary workforce reductions," said former acting administrator Janet Petro during a town hall on June 25. Earlier this year, the agency even sought a blanket waiver to protect employees in their probationary period from being laid off.