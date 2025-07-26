Home / World News / Nearly 4,000 Nasa workers set to exit voluntarily: Here's why it matters

Nearly 4,000 Nasa workers set to exit voluntarily: Here's why it matters

Leadership turns to voluntary exits to avoid layoffs, but experts warn of long-term impact on missions and innovation

NASA
Nasa officials have maintained that the initiative is designed to prevent forced layoffs (Photo: Shutterstock)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 10:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nasa is set to lose close to 3,870 employees under a voluntary resignation initiative, which is a part of a broader push by the Trump administration to reduce the federal workforce.
 
The figures, though substantial, remain provisional as the agency continues reviewing applications and accounting for withdrawals or unapproved resignations, Nasa said in a statement on July 25.
 
The space agency reassured that safety would remain a priority even as it transitions to become a “more streamlined and efficient organisation”.
 
“We are committed to maintaining a safe and capable agency while pursuing a new era of innovation and exploration, including missions to the Moon and Mars,” Nasa stated. 

What is the voluntary resignation programme?

The Deferred Resignation Programme (DRP) is an initiative introduced under the Trump administration. It offers eligible Nasa employees a structured exit path, providing severance benefits and continued pay during a transitional period. The programme is aimed at helping the agency reduce its workforce without resorting to compulsory layoffs.
 
In 2025, Nasa extended two opportunities for staff to participate in the DRP. The first round came early in the Trump presidency, when around 870 employees—about 4.8 per cent of the workforce—accepted voluntary exits. This move formed part of a wider federal efficiency push, reportedly guided by the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency. 
The second round, launched in June 2025, saw a much stronger response. By the July 25 deadline, nearly 3,000 workers—approximately 16.4 per cent of the workforce—had opted to resign under the scheme.

Leadership focuses on voluntary cuts to avoid layoffs

Nasa officials have maintained that the initiative is designed to prevent forced layoffs. “Our primary objective is to minimise involuntary workforce reductions,” said former acting administrator Janet Petro during a town hall on June 25. Earlier this year, the agency even sought a blanket waiver to protect employees in their probationary period from being laid off.

Experts warn of knowledge drain and operational risks

The scale of the departures has raised alarm among space industry veterans and insiders. Many fear the agency will lose specialised talent critical to its ambitious space missions, including exploration of the Moon and Mars.
 
In a letter titled 'The Voyager Declaration', hundreds of current and former Nasa staff urged interim administrator Sean Duffy—who also serves as head of the Department of Transportation—to reconsider the scale of the cuts. The letter warned that a substantial loss of expertise could undermine the safety, innovation, and success of Nasa’s future endeavours.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Musk's Neuralink joins study working on bionic eye with UC Santa Barbara

Southwest crew members injured as jet makes sharp evasive move post takeoff

Trump's private Scotland visit poses diplomatic test for UK's Starmer

Astronomer HR exec resigns days after kiss cam row with CEO Andy Byron

US data experts unite to save public statistics amid political interference

Topics :Donald TrumpNASANASA moon missionNASA Mars missionlayoffDonald Trump administrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story