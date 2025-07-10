Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 09:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump appoints transport secretary Sean Duffy as interim Nasa chief

Trump appoints transport secretary Sean Duffy as interim Nasa chief

Duffy's appointment comes less than two months after Trump unexpectedly pulled the nomination of his original choice for Nasa administrator, SpaceX astronaut and billionaire Jared Isaacman

Sean Duffy

Nasa said it had no further details on Duffy’s appointment beyond Trump’s statement | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Loren Grush
 
President Donald Trump named Secretary of Transport Sean Duffy as what he calls an interim administrator of Nasa, replacing current acting administrator Janet Petro. 
“He will be a fantastic leader of the ever more important Space Agency, even if only for a short period of time,” Trump wrote on his website Truth Social. “Congratulations, and thank you, Sean!”
 
Petro, who has served as acting administrator since January, will return to the Kennedy Space Center, according to an administration official. She was appointed director of the KSC in June 2021, making her the first woman to hold the role.  
 

Also Read

Shubhanshu Shukla

Shukla highlights exciting Indian-led research during Ax-4 mission

Blue Blue Origin, space, earth

Brace for shorter days soon: Earth is rotating faster than ever recorded

Shubhanshu Shukla

Shukla acknowledges Isro chief's efforts in ensuring his safe travel to ISS

Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla shares Indian food, struggles most with sleep aboard ISS

Axiom 4 mission, Ax-4 mission, Ax4 mission, Axiom, Axiom Space, Axiom 4, Ax4, Ax-4, Shubhanshu Shukla

Exciting to see Earth from vantage point of ISS: Shubhanshu Shukla

 
Duffy’s appointment comes less than two months after Trump unexpectedly pulled the nomination of his original choice for Nasa administrator, SpaceX astronaut and billionaire Jared Isaacman, citing his donations to Democrat politicians. Trump also claimed that Isaacman would have been “inappropriate” as Nasa administrator because he was a “very close friend” of Elon Musk and Nasa “is such a big part of Elon’s corporate life.”
 
The about-face on Isaacman also coincided with Musk’s step back from the Trump administration and a very public fallout between the SpaceX CEO and the president.
 
It’s unclear how long Duffy will serve in this role or if Trump still intends to nominate a full-time acting administrator for Nasa in the coming months. On Musk’s social media site X, Duffy said he would be “honored to accept this mission. Time to take over space. Let’s launch.”
 
Nasa said it had no further details on Duffy’s appointment beyond Trump’s statement. 

More From This Section

Singapore

Singapore's top students fight for elite college club spots amid job crunch

WK Kellogg

Ferrero close to acquiring cereal producer WK Kellogg for about $3 bn

Houthis

Ship attacked by Houthi rebels sinks in Red Sea, six of 25 aboard rescued

US President Donald Trump

Trump administration sues California over transgender athlete policies

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk

S Korean court approves new arrest of former Prez Yoon over martial law

Topics : Donald Trump NASA Donald Trump administration space

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon