Musk's Neuralink joins study working on bionic eye with UC Santa Barbara

By Ike Swetlitz

Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink Corp. is collaborating with researchers in California and Spain on a clinical trial to study visual prosthetics.

Neuralink’s participation in the trial was disclosed in late July on ClinicalTrials.gov, a government website listing medical studies. The study is sponsored by the University of California at Santa Barbara.

ALSO READ: Neuralink device Blindsight helps monkey see something that's not there The goal of the study is “to address fundamental questions that will allow the development of a Smart Bionic Eye,” according to an online description. Researchers said such a device would use AI and could help blind people identify faces, navigate the outdoors and read, among other things.