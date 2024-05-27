Home / World News / National Memorial Day 2024: History, importance, all that you need to know

National Memorial Day 2024: History, importance, all that you need to know

Memorial Day, also called Decoration Day, is a federal holiday observed annually in the US. The day recognizes and grieves the sacrifices of fallen American military personnel

US, US flag
US, US flag. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The men in uniform guarantee that we sleep securely at night. We live safely in the comfort of our homes as they stand guard at the borders, protecting us from the enemies, while fighting for the country. In shielding the country, numerous military personnel sacrifice their lives. 
National Memorial Day is dedicated to the lives and magnificence of those men who sacrifice their lives in safeguarding the country. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

National Memorial Day, also called Decoration Day, is a federal holiday in the US. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, the following are a couple of things that we must remember.

National Memorial Day 2024: History 

During the Civil War, women began the pattern of decorating the graves of the fallen warriors. Three years after the war finished, on May 5, 1868, the leader of the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR); a group of Union veterans declared that annually, a day must be dedicated to the fallen fighters. 
Maj. Gen. John A. Logan picked May 30 to be observed as Decoration Day when the graves of the fighters who sacrificed their lives during the war will be decorated with flowers.

What is the importance of National Memorial Day?

The extraordinary day is observed by decorating the graves of the fallen warriors with flowers. Some additionally put the American flags on the flags of the warriors who sacrificed their lives in protecting the country. National Memorial Day additionally denotes the informal beginning of the summer season in the US. 
There are few cities for example, New York, Chicago and Washington DC, which host parades in memory of the dead fighters. The parades likewise include individuals from the military and veteran groups. The lives of the fallen warriors are remembered and honoured on this day.

National Memorial Day: Quotes 

    • “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter the words, but to live by them.” - John F. Kennedy      
    • "Heroism is not only in the man, but in the occasion."- Calvin Coolidge      
    • "Never throughout history has a man who lived a life of ease left a name worth remembering."- Theodore Roosevelt      
    • "Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them."- Franklin D. Roosevelt      
    • “No man is entitled to the blessings of freedom unless he is vigilant in its preservation.”- General Douglas MacArthur. 

Also Read

May 1 holiday: Are Indian stock markets NSE, BSE open today for trading?

Ram mandir: These states have declared a holiday on January 22. Check list

Ways to plan your Christmas and New Year holidays this festive season

Bank Holidays 2024: Banks to observe four consecutive holidays this week

Ram Mandir: UP declares Jan 22 as dry day; schools, colleges to remain shut

China accelerates construction of automated, efficient, intelligent ports

North Korea to launch rocket carrying its 2nd military spy satellite

Oz plans aid to Papua New Guinea as rain raises fears at landslide site

Unstable terrain hampering relief efforts in Papua New Guinea, says UN

In China Starbucks tries to avoid price war, gets drawn into discounting

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :United StatessoldiersFederal Front

First Published: May 27 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story