NATO chief Stoltenberg visits Kyiv for 1st time since Russian invasion

The NATO Secretary General is in Ukraine. We will release more information as soon as possible, said an alliance official, who asked not to be identified in line with NATO procedures

Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Ukraine for the first time since last year's invasion by Russia, an alliance official said on Thursday.

The NATO Secretary General is in Ukraine. We will release more information as soon as possible, said an alliance official, who asked not to be identified in line with NATO procedures.

Stoltenberg had been to Kyiv before the war, but this is his first visit during the hostilities and underscores the longstanding commitments of the alliance in defence of Ukraine's independence.

Topics :NATORussia Ukraine ConflictUkraine

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

