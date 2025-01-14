Nato launches new Baltic sentry mission to protect undersea cables

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

It will involve a range of assets, including frigates and maritime patrol aircraft, among others, and will enhance our vigilance in the Baltic, Rutte told reporters

Nato warships
Image: Bloomberg
AP Helsinki
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 5:25 PM IST
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte announced on Tuesday that the alliance is launching a new mission to protect undersea cables in the Baltic Sea region.

Rutte said at a meeting in Helsinki with the leaders of NATO countries located on the Baltic Sea that the effort would be dubbed Baltic Sentry.

It will involve a range of assets, including frigates and maritime patrol aircraft, among others, and will enhance our vigilance in the Baltic, Rutte told reporters.

He also said that a small fleet of naval drones will be deployed to provide enhanced surveillance and deterrence.

The meeting comes as a string of incidents in the Baltic has heightened concerns about possible Russian activities in the region.

Topics :NATOBaltic ExchangeNATO alliance

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

