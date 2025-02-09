Nato's Dragone meets Zelenskyy, discusses military aid, long-range drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chair of the Nato Military Committee on Saturday, and the two held discussions on Ukraine's long-range weaponry, preparations for the upcoming Ramstein meeting, continued military aid from Nato allies, and investments in the production of long-range drones.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "I met with the Chair of the Nato Military Committee, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone @CMC_Nato. During our visit to a defense industry enterprise, we reviewed the capacities and characteristics of Ukraine's long-range weaponry."

Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude for Dragone's first foreign visit to Ukraine.

The post added, "Key topics of our discussion included preparations for the upcoming Ramstein meeting, continued military assistance from Nato member states, and direct investments in domestic production of long-range drones. I am grateful to Giuseppe Cavo Dragone for making his first foreign visit in this role specifically to Ukraine. I thank the people working on our long-range weapons for the tangible results, which are greatly helping us, feared by the Russians, and recognized by our Nato partners."

Notably, relations between Nato and Ukraine date back to the early 1990s and have since developed into one of the most substantial of Nato's partnerships. Since 2014, cooperation has been intensified in critical areas.

The starting of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war also connected to Nato, as Kyiv wanted to become a part of the security alliance, despite fierce opposition from Moscow.

Earlier on Wednesday, Zelenskyy met UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Kyiv, where the two leaders discussed sanctions on Russia and the implementation of the 100-year partnership agreement between the two countries.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "I met with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. I am grateful to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the UK government, and the British people for their steadfast support of Ukraine. We focused on how to strengthen our warriors on the front lines, intensify sanctions against Russia, and secure reliable security guarantees."

"I welcome the UK's decision to allocate £2 billion specifically for strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities--an agreement ratified by our parliament just yesterday. We also discussed the implementation of the One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement to enhance cooperation between our nations across various sectors. Together, we are reinforcing our partnership and coordinating efforts to achieve peace through strength," he added.