Nawaz Sharif to unveil Pakistan recovery plan at Minar-e-Pakistan gathering

Pakistan's self-exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will give a road map to pull the cash-strapped country out of the economic mess during his gathering here in the capital of Punjab province on October 21, a media report said on Monday.

The Lahore district administration on Sunday allowed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party to hold a gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan after the former ruling party sought permission in a bid to whip up support for its supreme leader's return later this week, Dawn news reported.

Speaking to workers at a party convention in Mustafabad, PML-N Vice President Hamza Shehbaz said Pakistan will restart its journey towards progress and prosperity with the return of the PML-N supreme leader later this week.

In his address at Minar-e-Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif will give a road map to pull the country out of the economic mess, Hamza Shehbaz, the nephew of Nawaz Sharif, said.

He said the PML-N and its allies saved the country while risking their political capital.