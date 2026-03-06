Nepal elections: RSP wins one, leading in 36 seats as per initial results

The newly-formed Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP) has won one seat and is leading in another 36 while the Nepali Congress is ahead on five, the CPN (UML) on three and the Nepali Communist Party on one, according to preliminary results in 46 seats where counting is in progress.

Nepal witnessed about 60 per cent voter turnout during the elections to the House of Representatives on Thursday - the country's first polls since violent Gen Z protests that toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government last year.

The RSP has won the Kathmandu 1 constituency with its candidate Ranju Darshana winning by a "huge margin", according to RSP central committee member R K Dhungana.

Ranju secured more than 10,000 votes, almost double than the nearest rival, Prabal Thapa Chhetri of the Nepali Congress, Dhungana said. However, the Election Commission is yet to officially announce the victory. Former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, is leading in Jhapa 5 constituency over ousted prime minister and Communist Party of Nepal (Unified MarxistLeninist) chair Oli. The RSP is leading in all of 10 constituencies of Kathmandu, according to media reports. Vote counting started late on Thursday night and is expected to be completed by Friday night, according to the Election Commission. The RSP, formed in 2022, has received significant support during the campaign, and Shah is said to be a strong candidate for prime minister. On the other hand, the Nepali Congress and CPN (UML) were part of the government toppled by the Gen Z last year.