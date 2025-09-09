Nepal GenZ protests: Who is Balendra Shah, Kathmandu mayor at its centre?

Nepal has been rocked by its bloodiest youth-led protests in recent years, leaving 19 people dead and more than 300 injured after police crackdowns turned violent. The unrest began when the government banned 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X, among others. But soon, it spiralled into a larger assimilation of problems faced by the Nepali citizens including allegations of corruption.

Soon after the violence and mounting public outrage, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday, as did President Ram Chandra Paudel. Meanwhile, in the midst of the turmoil, one figure has quickly emerged as a symbol of change: Kathmandu’s 33-year-old mayor, Balendra Shah, widely known as Balen.

As soon as the government rolled back the social media ban late on Monday night, Balen started trending on social media platforms. His public support for the demonstrators further cemented his standing among Nepal’s restless youth. “My full sympathy is with the youth,” he wrote in a Facebook post, describing the movement as a spontaneous expression of Gen-Z frustration. He also cautioned political leaders and activists against trying to hijack the protests for their own agendas. From rap music to mayoral chair: the life of Balen Shah Born on April 27, 1990, in Kathmandu, Balen Shah began his career as a rapper in the city’s underground hip-hop music scene. His lyrics were filled with sharp commentary on corruption, inequality and political dysfunction, some of the issues that have formed the bedrock of public anger today.

But Shah was not only a rapper. He trained as a civil engineer and later earned a master’s degree in structural engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University in India. In 2022, Shah ran as an independent candidate for mayor of Kathmandu. His mix of cultural influence and professional expertise gave him a unique profile when he decided to contest elections. Defying predictions and the dominance of Nepal’s major political parties, he won with more than 61,000 votes. His victory made him the capital’s 15th mayor and the first independent candidate to hold the post. What is Balen Shah’s politics? Since becoming mayor, Shah has gone on to build a reputation for his reformist style of governance. He has launched several campaigns to clean up Kathmandu’s streets, strengthen public schools, and enforce tax rules on private institutions. Although these initiatives have sometimes put him at odds with vested interests, they have also increased his popularity among citizens who are frustrated with corruption and inefficiency.

The protests that shook Nepal have placed Shah at the centre of a rapidly shifting political landscape. At 33, his career as Kathmandu’s mayor is still in its early stages, yet his combination of cultural influence, administrative experience and outspoken stance against corruption has already made him a rallying point for young Nepalis searching for new leadership. Global recognition Balen Shah’s appeal has spread well beyond his relatively-small Himalayan country. Time magazine featured him in its list of the Top 100 Emerging Leaders for 2023, while The New York Times praised his grassroots style and his ability to connect with ordinary people. These endorsements added weight to his image as a rising voice who could offer an alternative to Nepal’s party dynasties.