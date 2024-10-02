Nepal issues alert for rainfall after floods, landslides kill over 240

The government of Nepal issued a new alert for heavy rainfall on Wednesday, following days of relentless downpours that have triggered widespread floods and landslides, leaving more than 240 people dead across the Himalayan nation. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak directed authorities and disaster management agencies to remain on high alert as weather forecasts predict heavy rainfall in the Koshi and Bagmati provinces, as well as in the Kathmandu Valley, through Wednesday and Thursday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The warning came after the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology flagged potential risks of further downpours in parts of the two provinces.

Lekhak urged the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), chief district officers, and local governments to caution against possible risk of disasters.

The ministry also appealed to the public to remain on alert and be prepared to mitigate the potential risks of heavy rainfall and its consequences.

"I have directed the chief district officers of Koshi and Bagmati province and chiefs of all security agencies in the disaster-prone provinces to remain on alert," Lekhak said.

More From This Section

Noting the conditions of major highways and roads due to rain-triggered landslides and floods, Lekhak urged travellers to be careful while travelling as the risk remained high.

Home Ministry spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari said 13,071 people have so far been rescued from the flood-hit areas.

The disaster, which began on Thursday, continued to cause widespread destruction in multiple provinces until Sunday, leaving thousands displaced. Large swathes of eastern and central Nepal have been inundated since Friday.

More than 20,000 security personnel, including from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police, have been deployed for all-out efforts of search, rescue and relief distribution.