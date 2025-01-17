Nepal's roadmap aims to generate 28,500 MW of electricity by 2035: PM Oli

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Friday said the government has prepared a roadmap for generating 28,500 MW of electricity by 2035.

Nepal currently generates around 2,500 MW of hydro power. Addressing a programme organised by Independent Power Producers' Association Nepal (IPPAN) to commemorate its silver jubilee in Kathmandu, Oli said there was no need to worry about the sale of energy as the energy producers would find sufficient market for the energy produced by them.

There is no need to worry about energy consumption as heavy industries like iron and steel and fertilizer plants are in the process of being established in the country and preparations are being made to operate the closed industries in a new modality, Oli said.

The prime minister said that the government is also conducting research into producing green hydrogen energy within the country.

Oli also invited the private sector as well as foreign investors to invest in hydropower sector saying that the government has given equal importance to both in the energy sector.

The prime minister also expressed his commitment to make the country prosperous by increasing the production of renewable energy and reducing the use of fossil fuels, including imported coal, petrol and diesel.