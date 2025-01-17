Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Israel's security Cabinet recommends Gaza ceasefire, awaits full approval

The prime minister's office said Friday that if the deal is passed, ceasefire could start as soon as Sunday with the first hostages released then

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 7:24 PM IST
Israel's security Cabinet on Friday recommended approval of a ceasefire that would pause the fighting in Gaza and release dozens of hostages held by militants.

The deal will now go to the full Cabinet.

The prime minister's office said Friday that if the deal is passed, ceasefire could start as soon as Sunday with the first hostages released then.

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictIsrael-PalestineGaza conflict

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

