Israel's security Cabinet recommends Gaza ceasefire, awaits full approval

Israel's security Cabinet on Friday recommended approval of a ceasefire that would pause the fighting in Gaza and release dozens of hostages held by militants.
The deal will now go to the full Cabinet.
The prime minister's office said Friday that if the deal is passed, ceasefire could start as soon as Sunday with the first hostages released then.
