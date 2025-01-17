Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Trump to take oath of presidency on Lincoln Bible, one given by his mother

In 1955, Trump received this Bible to mark his Sunday Church Primary School graduation at First Presbyterian Church, in Jamaica, New York

(Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 10:52 PM IST
President-elect Donald Trump will use his Bible, which was given to him by his mother, and the Lincoln Bible for his swearing in on January 20, the inaugural committee announced on Friday.

In 1955, Trump received this Bible to mark his Sunday Church Primary School graduation at First Presbyterian Church, in Jamaica, New York.

The Bible is a 1953 revised standard version published by Thomas Nelson and Sons in New York and is embossed with his name on the lower portion of the front cover.

The inside cover is signed by church officials and inscribed with the president's name and details of when it was presented, a media release said.

In addition to Trump's Bible, the Lincoln Bible will be used for this historic ceremony, the announcement said.

The Lincoln Bible was first used on March 4, 1861, for the swearing-in of the 16th president. It has only been used three times since, by President Barack Obama at each of his inaugurations and by President Trump at his first inauguration in 2017.

The burgundy velvet-bound book is part of the collections of the Library of Congress.

Vice President-elect J D Vance will use a family Bible that belonged to his maternal great-grandmother, the inaugural committee said.

His Mamaw' Bonnie presented it to him on September 22, 2003, the day he left home for the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Paris Island, South Carolina. The Bible is a King James Version published by Thomas Nelson and Sons, it said.

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

