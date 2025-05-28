Home / World News / Netanyahu confirms Israel forces killed Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar

Netanyahu confirms Israel forces killed Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar

Speaking before parliament, Netanyahu included Sinwar in a list of Hamas leaders killed in Israeli strikes

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM
The Hamas leader and one of the masterminds of the October 7, 2023 attack (File photo: Reuters)
AP Deir al-Balah (Gaza Strip)
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 7:48 PM IST
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel killed senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, apparently confirming his death in a recent airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

Mohammed is the brother of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader and one of the masterminds of the October 7, 2023 attack, who was killed by Israeli forces last year.  Details awaited

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuisraelIsrael-PalestineHamasGaza

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

