Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Expel terrorists or bring them to justice: Netanyahu's warning to Qatar

Expel terrorists or bring them to justice: Netanyahu's warning to Qatar

Drawing references from the September 11 attack, Netanyahu said that Israel too has an event similar to September 11, referring to October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

He criticised countries that condemned Israel’s actions, saying they should be “ashamed of themselves” and insisting that Israel deserves the same recognition the US received after killing Bin Laden | (File Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a fresh warning to Qatar, days after Israeli forces launched a strike targeting Hamas leadership in Doha.
 
Invoking the September 11 attacks in the United States, Netanyahu said in a post on X: “I say to Qatar and all nations who harbor terrorists, you either expel them or you bring them to justice. Because if you don’t, we will.”
 
He said Israel’s October 7, 2023 experience was its equivalent of 9/11, describing the Hamas assault as “the worst savagery against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”
 

Netanyahu defends strikes on Doha

 
Netanyahu defended Israel's recent strikes in Qatar, arguing that the Jewish nation was only following America’s precedent. “What did America do in the wake of September 11th? It promised to hunt down the terrorists who committed this heinous crime, wherever they may be,” he said. “We did exactly what America did when it went after the al-Qaeda terrorists in Afghanistan, and after they went and killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.”
 
 
He criticised countries that condemned Israel’s actions, saying they should be “ashamed of themselves” and insisting that Israel deserves the same recognition the US received after killing Bin Laden.

Also Read

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

Fight against antisemitism must not be weaponised: Macron tells Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel could withdraw from Lebanon if Hezbollah is disarmed: Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime minister

Deal on the table: IDF chief urges Netanyahu to accept hostage swap

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime minister

Netanyahu accuses Australia of betrayal for recognising Palestinian State

gaza

Israel's growing frustration over Gaza war sparks nationwide protests

 

Israel targets Hamas leadership

 
On September 9, Israel escalated the conflict by striking Hamas leaders in Doha, risking ongoing talks on a ceasefire and hostage release.
 
Qatar, a US ally that hosts thousands of American troops, has long acted as a mediator between Israel and Hamas. It condemned the strike as a “flagrant violation of all international laws and norms,” according to an Associated Press report.
 
The Wall Street Journal reported that Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump held a heated phone call after the strike, with Trump reassuring Qatari leaders that such incidents “will not happen again on their soil.”
 

Ceasefire talks in doubt

 
The strike came as Washington pressed Hamas with what Trump described as a “last warning” over a new ceasefire proposal. Arab officials said the US plan included the immediate release of all hostages.
 
Hamas rejected the draft as a “humiliating surrender document,” but said it would discuss and respond in the coming days. The group has insisted it will only release the remaining 48 hostages — about 20 believed to be alive — if Israel agrees to free Palestinian prisoners, implement a permanent ceasefire, and withdraw from Gaza.
 
Netanyahu has rejected those terms, saying the war will continue until every hostage is freed, Hamas is disarmed, and Israel retains indefinite security control over Gaza.

More From This Section

Mortgage

Americans face higher housing costs, fewer people move, marry: Survey

blackout, power cut, store

Another full blackout hits Cuba as island's energy crisis worsens

Nepal Protest, Parliament Nepal, Nepal Parliament

Three dead in clashes in Nepal prison, over 15,000 inmates escape

US China flag, US-China flag

China opposes 'media warfare' with US on new journalist-visa limits

Solar eclipse in September 2025

Solar Eclipse 2025: When and where to watch last solar eclipse of the year?

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump Hamas israel Gaza Qatar BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon