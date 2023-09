By Laura Nahmias, Skylar Woodhouse and Brian K. Sullivan

Multiple New York City subway lines were shut, streets were inundated and flights canceled after several inches of torrential rain pelted the metropolitan area, prompting flood warnings across the region.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Friday across all of New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley, saying state agencies were prepared to offer assistance. Mayor Eric Adams and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also declared emergencies.

Metro-North trains were not running from Grand Central, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Friday afternoon. Travelers leaving Manhattan were advised to take the subway to Metro-North stations in the Bronx.