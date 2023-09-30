LIVE: PM to attend concluding ceremony of Parivartan Yatras in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the concluding ceremony of two 'Parivartan Yatras' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bilaspur city of poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Saturday, a party leader has said. This is PM Modi's third visit to the Congress-ruled state, where assembly elections are due this year-end, in the last three months. The prime minister will address the 'Parivartan Mahasankalp' rally, the closing ceremony of two Parivartan Yatras, at Science College ground here at 2 pm, state BJP chief Arun Sao told reporters on Friday. The governments of India and Canada will have to talk to each other and see how they resolve their differences over the death of a Khalistani separatist, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, asserting that the larger issue of "permissiveness" must be flagged and addressed. During an interaction with Indian journalists here on Friday, he said India was ready to look into the information related to Canada's allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that India is keen to increase its share of manufacturing in the gross domestic product (GDP) from 17 per cent to 25 per cent. Addressing the 118th Annual Convention of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Global supply chains are realigning. India is emerging as an alternative supply source given its raw materials, low labour costs, growing manufacturing know-how, and entrepreneurial ability." Read More