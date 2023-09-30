LIVE: PM to attend concluding ceremony of Parivartan Yatras in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the concluding ceremony of two 'Parivartan Yatras' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bilaspur city of poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Saturday, a party leader has said. This is PM Modi's third visit to the Congress-ruled state, where assembly elections are due this year-end, in the last three months. The prime minister will address the 'Parivartan Mahasankalp' rally, the closing ceremony of two Parivartan Yatras, at Science College ground here at 2 pm, state BJP chief Arun Sao told reporters on Friday.
The governments of India and Canada will have to talk to each other and see how they resolve their differences over the death of a Khalistani separatist, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, asserting that the larger issue of "permissiveness" must be flagged and addressed. During an interaction with Indian journalists here on Friday, he said India was ready to look into the information related to Canada's allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia.
All India Women Coordination Meeting of RSS begins in Jaipur
The All India meeting of women coordination of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS ) started on Saturday at Keshav Vidyapeeth, Jamdoli.
About 300 participants from all over the country are participating in this two-day meeting.
Former Sangh Sarkaryavah Suresh Joshi (Bhaiyyaji Joshi), Sah-Sarkaryavah Arun Kumar will also participate in the meeting.
Bomb threat triggers emergency landing of Akasa flight in Varanasi
Tensions erupted at Varanasi Airport after a flight of Akasha Airlines from Mumbai to Varanasi received a bomb threat through a tweet on social media.
The Air Traffic Control informed the captain of the plane about the bomb threat after which all possible emergency procedures were followed and the plane was landed at Varanasi.
The aircraft landed on a separate runway and passengers were disembarked immediately. CISF personnel conducted a thorough search of the plane for about an hour. Nothing was found during checking.
BJP issues notice to 8 leaders in Kashmir for indiscipline; seeks unconditional apology
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Disciplinary Committee Friday issued notices to eight party "rebels" in Kashmir for "indulging in activities prejudicial to maintenance of discipline in the party" and creating "a sense of mistrust in party leadership."
The notices, in this regard, have been issued from party headquarters to GM Mir, Dr Ali Mohd Mir, Altaf Thakur, Asif Masoodi, Arif Raja, Anwar Khan, Manzoor Bhat and Bilal Parray.
"While holding an inquiry of indiscipline against Sofi Yusuf Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party, it came to notice to Disciplinary Committee that there are serious allegations and proof of indiscipline against each of you for indulging in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of discipline in the party," the notice read.
We don't think freedom of speech extends to incitement to violence: EAM
Stating that India does not require lessons from others on the concept of freedom of speech, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar,in an apparent reference to Canada, said that freedom of expression should not extend to incitement of violence.
Addressing a press conference in Washington DC on Friday, Jaishankar said, "…I flagged here (in US), and I flagged this to the Canadians as well. We are a democracy. We don't need to learn from other people what freedom of speech is about, but we can tell people this…we don't think freedom of speech extends to incitement to violence. That to us, is the misuse of freedom, that's not defence of freedom".
He further posed a question, asking how other countries would react if they were in India's position, with their diplomats, embassies, and citizens facing intimidation.
MoS slams CM Gehlot for objecting to V-P Dhankhar's Rajasthan visits
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's objection to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's "frequent" visits to Rajasthan reflects he is not interested in the state's development.
Noting that Dhankar is the "son of Rajasthan" and of a farmer, Muraleedharan said the visits by the President and Vice President will benefit any state and there is no politics in it.
"I am surprised why the chief minister here is objecting to such issue. It reflects that the chief minister is not interested in development and progress of the state," Muraleedharan told the media on the sidelines of inauguration of Rajasthan's second and country's 37th regional passport office in Kota.
President Droupadi Murmu presents National Service Scheme awards
President of India Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the National Service Scheme Awards for the year 2021-2022 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Dr Ramvir Singh Chauhan, Dr Mitali Kathkatia, Dr Ranjna Sharma, Dr Malkiat Singh, Dr Raghavendra R, Dr S Lekshmi, Dr Indira Barman, Dr Pawan Ramesh Naik, Dr Renu Bisht, Dr Joseph Vanlalhruaia Sailo, Babita Prasad among others were awarded on the occasion.
The NSS Awards, instituted by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, are presented every year to the NSS Volunteers, Programme Officers, NSS Units and the Universities/+2 Councils to recognize their voluntary service.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that the surge in illicit trade is a troubling consequence of globalization which casts a shadow on the country's progress toward achieving a 5 trillion-dollar economy.
Addressing the 9th edition of FICCI CASCADE's 'MASCRADE 2023', Anurag Thakur said, "Illicit trade, whether conducted through activities like smuggling, counterfeiting, or tax evasion, exacts a considerable socio-economic toll. It not only hinders our advancement but also drives up expenses, pushing these crucial goals even further from our reach." "We not only protect our economy but also contribute to a safer and more peaceful world. The fight against illicit trade is not just an economic battle; it is a battle for peace, stability, and the future of our world," he added. Speaking on the various initiatives by the government, Anurag Thakur said, "We have been enacting laws that not only align with our international commitments but also exhibit a progressive outlook. However, given the intricate and alarming expansion of illicit trade, it underscores the need for enhanced intergovernmental collaborations and public-private partnerships to formulate a comprehensive strategy." The Minister also said that illicit trade is a multi-billion-dollar business with severe economic, social, and environmental impacts, which are especially accentuated during periods of economic downturn.
Cauvery water row: Karnataka govt to file review petition before SC, CWMA
The Karnataka government will file a review petition before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Supreme Court on Saturday.
On Friday, the CWMA endorsed the direction of its assisting body, Cauvery Water Regulation Committe (CRWC) asking Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "We do not have water and therefore cannot release water".
BJP ready for polls in J-K to decimate opponents, says Kavinder Gupta
Hitting back at the National Conference's (NC) Omar Abdullah, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta has said the party leadership in Jammu and Kashmir is waiting for all kinds of political contests to decimate its opponents "brutally".
Gupta on Friday said the BJP is always ready for all types of polls in Jammu and Kashmir and it is up to the Election Commission (EC) to take a call on holding the Assembly election in the Union Territory.
He was reacting to Abdullah's remarks that the BJP does not want to hold the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.
Manipur Governor visits families of youths killed after being kidnapped
Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey visited the family members of two youths who were killed after being allegedly kidnapped, leading to violent protests in the northeastern state.
The governor met the family members of the two students at their respective residences in Imphal West district on Friday, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.
A fresh bout of violence broke out in the state capital Imphal on Tuesday, a day after photos of the bodies of the two youths, who went missing in July, went viral on social media.
India keen to increase manufacturing share in GDP to 25%: Hardeep Puri
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that India is keen to increase its share of manufacturing in the gross domestic product (GDP) from 17 per cent to 25 per cent.
Addressing the 118th Annual Convention of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Global supply chains are realigning. India is emerging as an alternative supply source given its raw materials, low labour costs, growing manufacturing know-how, and entrepreneurial ability."
Speaking about India's manufacturing aspirations, Hardeep Singh Puri said that the manufacturing sector currently comprises 17 per cent of the nation's GDP and over 27.3 million workers.
Govts will have to talk and see how they take it forward: EAM on Canada row
The governments of India and Canada will have to talk to each other and see how they resolve their differences over the death of a Khalistani separatist, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, asserting that the larger issue of "permissiveness" must be flagged and addressed.
During an interaction with Indian journalists here on Friday, he said India was ready to look into the information related to Canada's allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia.
The issue is as follows, which is that the Canadians have made some allegations. We have pointed out to them that this is not the government of India's policy, but if they are prepared to share with us specifics and anything relevant, we are also open to looking at it. So in that sense, that's where the matter stands, Jaishankar said.
