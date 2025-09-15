Home / World News / New York governor Kathy Hochul endorses Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor

New York governor Kathy Hochul endorses Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor

Hochul's endorsement is the latest sign that Democratic leaders who had been sceptical of Mamdani's liberal views are beginning to consolidate around him

Zohran Mamdani
Mamdani thanked Hochul for the boost, saying it's a sign "our movement is growing stronger" (Photo: PTI)
AP New York
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 8:05 AM IST
Gov Kathy Hochul on Sunday urged New Yorkers to vote Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York City, giving the Democratic nominee one of his most significant endorsements to date in the contest to lead the nation's biggest city.

Writing in the New York Times' opinion section, Hochul said that while she and Mamdani diverged on some issues, they came together on the importance of addressing the affordability crisis in the city and across the state.

"But in our conversations, I heard a leader who shares my commitment to a New York where children can grow up safe in their neighbourhoods and where opportunity is within reach for every family," wrote Hochul, a Democrat. "I heard a leader who is focused on making New York City affordable a goal I enthusiastically support."  The stunning success of Mamdani, a 33-year-old self-described democratic socialist, in the race for New York City mayor has exposed divisions within the Democratic Party as it struggles to repair its brand more than half a year into Donald Trump's presidency. Hochul's endorsement is the latest sign that Democratic leaders who had been sceptical of Mamdani's liberal views are beginning to consolidate around him.

Mamdani thanked Hochul for the boost, saying it's a sign "our movement is growing stronger."  "Governor Hochul has made affordability the centerpiece of her work. I look forward to fighting alongside her to continue her track record of putting money back in New Yorkers' pockets and building a safer and stronger New York City where no one is forced to leave just so they can afford to raise a family," Mamdani said in a statement Sunday night. "I'm grateful to the Governor for her support in unifying our party as well as the work she's done standing up to President Trump, securing free lunch meals for our kids, and expanding access to childcare."  In recent weeks, the other candidates in the race former Gov Andrew Cuomo, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa have intensified their criticism of Mamdani over his platform and past statements ahead of the city's general election in November.

US House Republican Leadership Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, a New York congresswoman, said Hochul's endorsement is a sign that the governor is moving left to shore up falling poll numbers.

"At the exact moment when New Yorkers are looking for strong leadership from their Governor with a majority opposing Zohran Mamdani, Kathy Hochul embraces this raging Communist who will destroy New York making it less affordable and more dangerous once again putting criminals and communists first, and New Yorkers LAST," Stefanik said in a Sunday statement.

Mamdani soundly defeated Cuomo in the Democratic primary. Cuomo has since relaunched his campaign as an independent. Adams, a Democrat, skipped the primary to run as an independent in November. Sliwa ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

Hochul served as lieutenant governor to Cuomo and replaced him after he stepped down in 2021 following a barrage of sexual harassment allegations. He denied wrongdoing during the campaign, maintaining that the scandal was driven by politics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :New YorkNew York CityNew York TimesDonald Trump administration

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

