Trump vows crackdown on illegal immigrants after Indian beheaded in Dallas

The brutal beheading of Indian-origin motel manager Chandra Mouli Bob Nagamallaiah, known as Bob, in Dallas has sparked widespread outrage and a strong response from US President Donald Trump

Posting on Truth Social, Trump extended condolences to the victim’s family and condemned the crime. He wrote, “I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ‘illegal alien’ from Cuba who should have never been in our country.”

Accused’s criminal record and Trump’s criticism of Biden

Trump alleged that the accused, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, had a criminal history, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released because Cuba refused to take him back. He accused the Biden administration of incompetence in handling immigration.

Linking the case to his broader stance, Trump declared, “Rest assured, the time for being soft on these illegal immigrant criminals is ‘over’ under my watch! Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Czar Tom Homan, and many others in my administration are doing an incredible job in making America safe again.” He added that Martinez, now in custody, would face prosecution for first-degree murder. How the killing unfolded in Dallas Bob, originally from Karnataka, was living in Dallas with his wife and son. On Wednesday morning, he visited the motel with his family and argued with co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez over a broken washing machine.