Home / World News / Trump vows crackdown on illegal immigrants after Indian beheaded in Dallas

Trump vows crackdown on illegal immigrants after Indian beheaded in Dallas

Trump condemned the Dallas beheading of Indian-origin motel manager Chandra Mouli Bob Nagamallaiah, blaming Biden's immigration policy and calling the accused a repeat offender

Donald Trump, Trump
Trump accused the Biden administration of incompetence in handling immigration. (Photo: Reuters)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 7:03 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The brutal beheading of Indian-origin motel manager Chandra Mouli Bob Nagamallaiah, known as Bob, in Dallas has sparked widespread outrage and a strong response from US President Donald Trump.
 
Posting on Truth Social, Trump extended condolences to the victim’s family and condemned the crime. He wrote, “I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ‘illegal alien’ from Cuba who should have never been in our country.”
 

Accused’s criminal record and Trump’s criticism of Biden

 
Trump alleged that the accused, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, had a criminal history, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released because Cuba refused to take him back. He accused the Biden administration of incompetence in handling immigration.
 
Linking the case to his broader stance, Trump declared, “Rest assured, the time for being soft on these illegal immigrant criminals is ‘over’ under my watch! Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Czar Tom Homan, and many others in my administration are doing an incredible job in making America safe again.” He added that Martinez, now in custody, would face prosecution for first-degree murder.
 

How the killing unfolded in Dallas

 
Bob, originally from Karnataka, was living in Dallas with his wife and son. On Wednesday morning, he visited the motel with his family and argued with co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez over a broken washing machine.
 
The dispute escalated when Bob asked another person to translate his instructions instead of speaking directly to Martinez. Enraged, Martinez picked up a machete and attacked him. Bob ran towards the reception area, where his wife and son were waiting, but Martinez followed and beheaded him in front of them, despite their desperate attempts to intervene.
 
The local Indian community has mobilised support for Bob’s family. A fundraiser launched to cover funeral expenses, immediate living costs, and his son’s college education has raised nearly $200,000. His funeral was held on Saturday.
 

Martinez faces trial for murder charges

 
According to PTI, Martinez had prior arrests for threats and assault in Houston. He is being held without bond and, if convicted, faces either life imprisonment or the death penalty.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India doesn't buy even a small amount of US corn, says Howard Lutnick

Those involved in violence will face justice: Nepal PM Sushila Karki

From Protests to choosing its leader: How social media is shaping Nepal

Global 36-hour interest-rate spree heralds first US reduction of 2025

China starts probes targeting US semiconductor sector ahead of trade talks

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationTrump’s immigration agendaTrump immigration policyBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story